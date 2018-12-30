Pat McAfee’s NFL Broadcasting Debut Was Absolutely Epic

David Hookstead | Reporter

Pat McAfee made his NFL broadcasting debut Sunday calling the Lions game against the Packers, and it was every bit as good as we hoped for.

As you all know, I’ve been juiced to see what McAfee would do with this massive NFL opportunity. We already know he’s one of the funniest guys out there these days, but there’s no guarantee how anything translates to the booth.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Very wild that this is actually happening… Let’s have an incredible Sunday #ForTheBrand

A post shared by patmcafeeshow (@patmcafeeshow) on

Well, the former Colts punter didn’t disappoint a single bit. In fact, his call on Matt Prater’s touchdown pass was pure football gold.

Of course, it didn’t stop there. McAfee was a machine all day during the broadcast on FOX. (RELATED: NFL Legend Will Make His Broadcasting Debut This Sunday. Here’s What The Fans Need To Know)

His performance in the booth today made me so happy to see. The man is an electric factory, and there’s no other way to put it.

Football fans around the country seemed to agree because he as trending on Twitter. Generally speaking, that’s a damn good sign.

Well done, Pat. I’m glad to see it went so well. Now we need to make this a pretty regular event in 2019.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter

Tags : detroit lions green bay packers national football league pat mcafee
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller