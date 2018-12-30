Pat McAfee’s NFL Broadcasting Debut Was Absolutely Epic

Pat McAfee made his NFL broadcasting debut Sunday calling the Lions game against the Packers, and it was every bit as good as we hoped for.

As you all know, I’ve been juiced to see what McAfee would do with this massive NFL opportunity. We already know he’s one of the funniest guys out there these days, but there’s no guarantee how anything translates to the booth.

Well, the former Colts punter didn’t disappoint a single bit. In fact, his call on Matt Prater’s touchdown pass was pure football gold.

Find someone who loves you as much as Pat McAfee loved that Prater fake.pic.twitter.com/3mI0FcUl4Z — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) December 30, 2018

Of course, it didn’t stop there. McAfee was a machine all day during the broadcast on FOX. (RELATED: NFL Legend Will Make His Broadcasting Debut This Sunday. Here’s What The Fans Need To Know)

Cuzzie @PatMcAfeeShow off to a hot start. Find a way to watch ladies and gentlemen. Going to be a fun day pic.twitter.com/ik6yD5jrc3 — Heartland Radio 2.0 (@HeartlandRadio) December 30, 2018

.@PatMcAfeeShow huge bacon egg and cheese croissant guy pic.twitter.com/14Rs5228p9 — Heartland Radio 2.0 (@HeartlandRadio) December 30, 2018

His performance in the booth today made me so happy to see. The man is an electric factory, and there’s no other way to put it.

Football fans around the country seemed to agree because he as trending on Twitter. Generally speaking, that’s a damn good sign.

Well done, Pat. I’m glad to see it went so well. Now we need to make this a pretty regular event in 2019.

