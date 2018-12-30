Tampa Bay Buccaneers Announce Extremely Shocking News About Their QB Situation

Jameis Winston will apparently still be on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when the season starts in 2019.

ESPN reported the following Sunday morning:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers intend to bring back quarterback Jameis Winston as their starter for the 2019 season, league sources told ESPN. Despite his suspension this season and some inconsistent play, the Buccaneers believe that Winston is the right man for the job and the right quarterback to get behind, according to sources. Winston is only 24 years old, he’s due to make $20 million next season, and the Bucs don’t think they could get anyone who is better than the former No. 1 overall pick.

I don’t understand this at all. Winston is owed a fortune next season if he’s on the team, and he’s done nothing this year to make me think he is worthy of that kind of cash.

Plus, he’s got into altercations with his own teammates and has been a nonstop distraction off of the field. Again, why are the Bucs okay handing him $20 million and putting the future of the franchise on his back? (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments From Week 15 Of The NFL Season)

I wouldn’t even consider it if I was running the show in Tampa Bay.

Did everybody forget Ryan Fitzpatrick’s play this past season? He had some outstanding moments for the squad.

They might as well let Winston walk, start Fitzpatrick and if it goes poorly, then draft Tua Tagovailoa or some other quarterback in the 2020 draft. That sounds like a much better idea than riding with Jameis Winston.

Trust me, this whole thing is likely to blow up in the face of the Bucs. Winston has done literally nothing to make me believe he’s an elite quarterback or an outstanding player.

That’s not a good sign for a QB getting paid $20 million. We’re going to be sitting here in a year wondering what quarterback the Bucs should draft in the first round. What a terrible call from the people in charge down in Tampa Bay.

