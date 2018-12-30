Trump’s 6-Minute Year In Review, 2018

WATCH:

President Donald Trump kicked off 2018 with his first official State of the Union address, during which he made it clear that the safety and security of the American people would be his top priority.

“My duty, and the sacred duty of every elected official in this chamber, is to defend Americans. To protect their safety, their families, their communities and their right to the American dream. Because Americans are dreamers too,” he said. (RELATED: Poll: Trump Approval Rating Skyrockets After State Of The Union)

Throughout the year, Trump has faced challenges both at home and abroad — from mass shootings like the one in Parkland, Fla., to the groundbreaking summit with Kim Jong Un of North Korea. He has waged a war of words with the American media and a war of tariffs with trade partners like China — and he has promised to put an end to the wars in Syria and Afghanistan.

2018 wraps up with the government partially shut down over funding for the president’s proposed border wall — and once Democrats take control of the House in January, it’s anyone’s guess what might happen next.

