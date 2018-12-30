Check Out These Unforgettable Tiger Woods Celebrations On His Birthday

It’s Tiger Woods’ birthday on Sunday.

In honor of the 43-year-old icon’s day, we scoured the internet to find some of his greatest and most unforgettable celebrations he’s had on the golf course over the last two decades.

And man there has been a lot of them, since he's one of the most successful golfers and most popular athletes ever.

Born in Cypress, California, Eldrick Woods — nicknamed Tiger — has dominated on the golf course from a very young age. At age 5 he was even featured in "Golf Digest" for his skills.

During his early years, he won major youth titles and amateur championships before he officially declared in 1996 at the age of 20 that he was turning pro. And the rest, as they say, is history. The game of 18 holes has never been the same since.

And clearly, the nickname was a good one as Woods currently holds 80 PGA Tour Wins and 14 Majors, trailing just behind another golf legend, Jack Nicklaus, with 18.

He's also been named the PGA Player of the Year a record 11 times and won the Masters four times in his career.

After personal struggles and numerous injuries, his comeback in the sport in the 2017-2018 season has got to go down as one of greatest in sports history. And the professional golfer earned that title when he won his first tournament in the last five years at the Tour Championship in September.

Also known for his sense of humor, Tiger once shared that "Hockey is a sport for white men. Basketball is a sport for black men. Golf is a sport for white men dressed like black pimps."

Set to play the Masters once again in April, we can’t wait to see what next year has in store for him. Happy Birthday, Tiger!