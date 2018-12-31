A Look Back At The Anti-Trump Resistance In 2018 [VIDEO]

WATCH:

There were dozens of Anti-Trump protests in Washington, D.C., in 2018, and let’s just say they got a little weird at times.

The DC’s Stephanie Hamill and the DCNF’s Henry Rodgers talk about some of the experiences they had with the “anti-Trump resistance” while attending some of the protests.

Hamill and Rodgers both attended the Kavanaugh protests, immigration/ ICE protests and the climate protest in House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s office among many others.

