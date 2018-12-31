REPORT: Antonio Brown Didn’t Play For The Steelers After Skipping Practice

Seems like Antonio Brown and the Pittsburgh Steelers are racing towards chaos.

Brown didn’t play Sunday against the Bengals. It was believed initially that he didn’t play because of health reasons. Well, it turns out he might not have played because the team is simply falling apart and tempers were boiling over. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments From Week 17 Of The NFL Season)

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported the following:

Steelers receiver Antonio Brown did not play in the season-ending game against the Cincinnati Bengals because he elected to sit out practice last week after an unspecified heated dispute with a teammate, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette has learned. Several sources said the Steelers’ decision to not play Brown against the Bengals had nothing to do with any type of knee injury. The disagreement occurred Wednesday morning during a routine walk-through practice that precedes their regular afternoon practice on the South Side. Brown became disgusted and threw a football in anger at one of his teammates, several sources said. After that, Brown did not practice the rest of the week. According to a source, it was Brown’s decision not to practice with his teammates.

This is a really bad look for the Steelers. There’s simply no other way to sum it up. Skipping practices and a game over a disagreement at the professional level is absurd.

Brown got paid nearly $17 million this year. He better not be able to walk if he’s not going to get out on the field. That might sound harsh, but last time I checked, professional athletes weren’t paid millions to skip games over disagreements. That’s a fact.

It looked early on like the Steelers had so much promise ahead of them this season. They seemed like a team that had everything necessary to win.

Now, there are reports their best player didn’t suit up after an altercation in practice. It really doesn’t get much more embarrassing than that.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antonio Brown (@ab) on Dec 23, 2018 at 8:43pm PST

I wouldn’t want Brown anywhere near me if I were his teammate. You better have a damn good reason for not playing in a game, and Brown’s reported situation doesn’t even come close to qualifying.

Pittsburgh needs to figure their stuff out before this whole situation somehow manages to get worse.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter