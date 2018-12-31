Why Baker Mayfield Will Outlast LeBron’s Legacy In Cleveland

Sunday concluded Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield’s record-breaking rookie season that set the NFL on fire.

Mayfield threw three touchdowns Sunday to set the rookie record, despite not starting the first three games of the season. Coming off the heels of a two-year stretch where the team went 1-31, he also led the Browns to seven wins this year, tied for the franchise’s most in over a decade.

Baker Mayfield has been the most dangerous rookie QB in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/0sSnEvSNyh — ESPN (@espn) December 31, 2018



In Cleveland, Sunday’s game marked the end of one era and the start of another one. Still reeling from the departure of NBA superstar LeBron James, Mayfield has given northeast Ohio another star to latch onto and could be set to deliver success that will surpass LeBron’s legacy in Cleveland. (RELATED: Baker Mayfield Gives His Former Coach A Death Stare After Big Play. The Video Is Incredible)

I personally believe that 10 years from now, Mayfield will be bigger in Cleveland than LeBron ever was. He has more of an “it factor” than LeBron ever did, and despite the Cavaliers’ recent success, Cleveland will always be a Browns town.

Baker Mayfield has been the most dangerous rookie QB in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/0sSnEvSNyh — ESPN (@espn) December 31, 2018



Heck, even LeBron himself admitted that the Browns’ quarterback should be the face of the city. And now Cleveland finally has someone worthy of the crown under center.

I’m gonna call my shot now: While LeBron James’ accomplishments will never be forgotten, they’ll be a distant memory after Baker Mayfield brings a couple of Lombardi’s back to northeast Ohio.

Meet your new king, Cleveland. He’s gonna be even better than your old one.

Follow William Davis on Twitter