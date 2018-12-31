Cincinnati Bengals Fire Head Coach Marvin Lewis

The Cincinnati Bengals fired head coach Marvin Lewis on Monday.

Lewis was shown the door after a career record of 131-122-3 over 16 years with the team, according to NFL Network Tom Pelissero.

Marvin Lewis has informed his #Bengals staff he’s out as coach, source said. Owner Mike Brown made the decision. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 31, 2018

It seems like we’re watching the status of Lewis’ job every single season, and now he’s finally been fired.

There aren’t a ton of coaches who stick with a team for over a decade-and-a-half, but it clearly looked like it was time for a change in Cincy. Lewis won a lot of games over his career with the Bengals. There’s no doubt about it, but things just could remain the way they were. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments From Week 17 Of The NFL Season)

The good news for Lewis is that he’s bound to find a new job sooner than later if he wants one. Then again, he might have more than enough money to simply retire after 16 years as a head coach in the NFL.

He’s 60 years old. I think it’d be more than understandable if he wanted to hang it up and enjoy some rest and relaxation.

Now, the question is who the Bengals will hire next. We all know they’ve already got Hue Jackson on staff. Now, that would be content gold!

