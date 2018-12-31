REPORT: Cleveland Browns Contact Mike McCarthy For Head Coaching Job

Mike McCarthy and the Cleveland Browns have apparently been in contact with each other about the vacant head coaching position.

McCarthy was unceremoniously fired by the Green Bay Packers earlier in the year, despite the fact he won the team a Super Bowl. Well, he might not be unemployed long because the Browns sound interested.

The Toronto Sun reported the following Sunday:

The Cleveland Browns have reached out to Mike McCarthy about their head-coaching vacancy, Postmedia has learned on Sunday. According to a source, the Browns already have made a preliminary inquiry with McCarthy, who was fired Dec. 3 by the Green Bay Packers after 13 seasons as head coach.

For anybody who has been paying attention over the past month, this news shouldn’t come as a surprise at all. We’ve heard rumbling of this for awhile. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments From Week 17 Of The NFL Season)

It also might not be a bad fit. McCarthy has experience dealing with a high-profile quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, and the Browns have a ton invested in Baker Mayfield.

You might not be able to find a better coach on the open market right now with more experience dealing with quarterbacks with massive personalities than McCarthy.

He spent years doing it in Green Bay with Rodgers, and they had a ton of success together. Don’t believe for a single second the Packers’ struggles this season were all because of coaching.

That’s incorrect and it’s extremely lazy.

Things are likely going to start moving really quickly here for the Browns because they’re not in the postseason, which means they have nothing else to focus on other than their coaching search.

It shouldn’t take long before we find out if McCarthy is their guy or not.

