David Axelrod Defends Louis C.K.’s Freedom Of Speech, Takes Flak From Liberal Twitter

Scott Morefield | Reporter

Former Obama Campaign Senior Political Strategist David Axelrod defended Louis C.K.’s right to be free from “de facto censorship” following controversial leaked audio of the comedian making fun of Parkland students.

“I don’t know,” said C.K. on the leaked audio from a mid-December stand-up routine. “They testified in front of Congress, these kids. Like, what the fuck. What are you doing? You’re young. You should be crazy. You should be unhinged, not in a suit saying, ‘I’m here to tell’ … fuck you. You’re not interesting cause you went to a high school where kids got shot. Why does that mean I have to listen to you? How does that make you interesting? You didn’t get shot. You pushed some fat kid in the way and now I got to listen to you talking?”

Axelrod didn’t defend the comedian’s comments — rather, he called for the market to “decide” instead of “de facto censorship.” (RELATED: Here’s The Wounded Warrior’s Response To David Hogg That Is Going Viral)

“Louis C.K. ‘joke’ about heroic Parkland kids was as tasteless as could be but not a huge surprise,” Axelrod tweeted. “He’s made a career of that. But shouldn’t audiences decide to show up or not? De facto censorship isn’t the answer. Let the market decide!”

Liberal Twitter, on the other hand, took issue with Axelrod’s position.

Axelrod doubled-down instead of buckling under the criticism.

