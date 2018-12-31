Detroit Lions Star T.J. Lang Has Heartfelt Message For The Fans After Disappointing Season

Detroit Lions star T.J. Lang wants the fans to know there are good things on the horizon.

The Lions wrapped up a disappointing 6-10 season Sunday when they blew out the Packers 31-0. It was a nice way to end the season, but there’s no question all the fans wanted a hell of a lot more.

Lang apparently knows it too. He tweeted Sunday, “Shutout in to end the season. Know it wasn’t what everyone wanted, but we got something here. Stay with us … I know all you lions fans are frustrated and I know you guys deserve a championship.. we’ve all said some things to each other out of frustration but we will celebrate one day all TOGETHER and that’s what it’s all about.. that’s what we do in Detroit.. DvE.”

Will Lang’s words fix the disaster that was 2018 for the Detroit Lions? No, they won’t — but it’s nice to see that the stars of the Lions are aware of the situation we’re all in right now.

Losing with the team we have is simply unacceptable. There's no excuse for it at all.

Detroit has one of the best quarterbacks in the game, and the organization has done nothing other than pretty much piss away his career so far. That’s not okay, especially given how much money the Lions have committed to Stafford.

Let’s get to work in 2019, and do everything we can to make a deep playoff push. At this point in time, there’s no reason at all to waste time stewing over the past few months.

Props to Lang for seeing there’s an issue, doing what he can to fix it and keeping the fans optimistic about the future. Now, let’s get cranking away.