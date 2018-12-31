Elizabeth Warren Drinks Beer, Cooks On Instagram Live

Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren drank beer and cooked food on Instagram Live on Monday after announcing that she was exploring a potential 2020 presidential run.

Warren told supporters in a video released Monday that she is forming an exploratory committee to determine whether or not she will officially run for president in the next election. There has been speculation for months that Warren might throw her name into a crowded Democratic primary race.

In order to celebrate her announcement, Warren followed a recent trend among young Democrats of broadcasting live on social media.

Warren’s Instagram feed showed her cracking open a bottle of beer and cooking dinner in her home.

Elizabeth Warren is on Instagram live cooking dinner and drinking a beer. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is picking our next president. We just don’t know it yet. pic.twitter.com/Yuv6rzBGx5 — David Catanese (@davecatanese) December 31, 2018

Democratic New York Congresswoman-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez gained a lot of attention for her recent Instagram Live session that showed her cooking macaroni and cheese in an instant pot and talking about politics.

Democratic Texas Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke similarly broadcasted a live stream of himself cooking after his loss to Republican incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz in the 2018 midterm elections.

Live broadcasts became a staple of O’Rourke’s campaign and he continued to use them after the election to give supporters an intimate look into his life, whether he was eating chips and guacamole while driving or cutting flank steak for his family’s dinner. (RELATED: Witness: Beto Tried To Flee Drunk Driving Scene)

