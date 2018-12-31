Friends: Matt Lauer Is Super Upset He Can’t Be Matt Lauer Anymore

Poor Matt Lauer.

The ex-NBC “TODAY” Show host has “nothing but time on his hands,” say gossipy write-ups in People and the Daily Mail, which only solidifies Lauer’s loserdome.

Like a recovering cancer patient, completely bald Lauer, 61, is “struggling with his new normal,” the rags report.

The broadcaster was canned in late 2017 after a female NBC employee went to management and told them he had sexually assaulted her in his office. Lauer, who had worked for the network for two decades, admitted to having sex with her but not to sexually assaulting her. Also that year: Shocker, his wife, Annette Roque, left him, and the couple is in the process of getting divorced.

He’s not Harvey Weinstein level bad. But he’s pretty bad in his own right.

“I fully acknowledge that I acted inappropriately as a husband, father and principal at NBC,” Lauer said in a spring statement. “However, I want to make it perfectly clear that any allegations or reports of coercive, aggressive or abusive actions on my part, at any time, are absolutely false.”

But oh no, now he’s “not doing well,” an anonymous source tells People. He’s a homebody. And he has no new flame.

“It has been hard for him,” the source said. “He went from being a super busy person to having nothing but time on his hands,” said the source. “He is not doing well.”

A writer friend told The Mirror, “I guess he’s alright if you don’t give him a desk with a button on it.”

When I broached the topic with a female journalist, she asked, “Is he dead or something?”

A male journalist replied more to Lauer’s accuser than him: “I think you can’t be taken seriously when you’re claiming to have been abused by a DILF,” he said. (DILF Translation: “Dad I’d Like To F*ck.”)

The reference about the button comes from news reports that Lauer had a button in his office that locked the door so people from the outside could not enter. But no, he didn’t have it placed there — it was allegedly a fixture in many of the older offices.

Everyone deserves some happiness. So if you see him wandering around Long Island, maybe wish him a happy new year.