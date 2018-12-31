Judge Denies Kevin Spacey’s Request To Skip Sexual Assault Arraignment Hearing

Judge Thomas Barrett has denied Kevin Spacey’s request to skip his sexual harassment where he is expected to plead not guilty to charges that he allegedly groped an 18-year-old male in 2016.

The 59-year-old actor’s lawyer reportedly filed paperwork Monday requesting the Nantucket judge allow the actor to not appear at his arraignment because his “presence will amplify the negative publicity already generated in connection with this case,” according to TMZ. (RELATED: Report: Kevin Spacey Facing 3 More Sexual Assault Allegations In London)

One of the disgraced “House of Cards” star’s attorney’s, Julianne Balliro, also wrote that Spacey’s case has “already generated extraordinary interest from national and local print and television media outlets” and that a public appearance would further “risk the contamination of the pool of jurors,” per the New York Daily News. (RELATED: ‘House Of Cards’ Production Resumes – With Two New Additions)

The “American Beauty” actor currently faces charges of felony indecent assault and battery for allegedly groping the young male at a Massachusetts bar in Nantucket.

Spacey made headlines last year as part of the #MeToo movement, when the teenager’s mom, Boston news anchor Heather Unruh, made the allegations. The accusation was part of a string of allegations against the actor that first started in October of last year when “Star Trek” actor Anthony Rapp said Spacey made a sexual advance at him when he was 14 while the two worked on Broadway together.

The actor is expected to plead not guilty to the charges when he appears in court on January 7.