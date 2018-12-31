REPORT: Kliff Kingsbury Turns Down Houston Cougars Head Coaching Job

Kliff Kingsbury won’t be taking over the football program at the University of Houston.

According to Brett McMurphy, the USC offensive coordinator and former Texas Tech head coach was offered the job at Houston but declined to take it. (RELATED: USC Makes Massive Football Coaching Hire. How Will It Help Their Program?)

USC OC/former Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury has declined “a lucrative offer” to become coach at Houston, source told @WatchStadium. WVU’s Dana Holgorsen is UH’s next target, source said — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 31, 2018

Kingsbury turning down the Houston job, which is a solid opening, tells me one thing and one thing for sure.

He must believe he’s only one year away from getting a major Power Five job. Hell, he could end up being the head coach at USC next season if the offense plays well and Clay Helton still manages to get fired.

You know a guy is coveted on the market when he gets a head coaching job after signing with USC as a coordinator before the bowl game season has even ended yet.

I’m not surprised either. Kingsbury has overseen the play and development of some great quarterbacks. The list includes Heisman winners Baker Mayfield and Johnny Manziel, NFL star Patrick Mahomes and NFL journeyman Case Keenum. That’s not a bad list at all.

The man simply knows how to coach and get the most out of his quarterbacks. He’ll be a head coach sooner than later, and it’ll probably be at a program a lot bigger than Houston.

Trust me, guys like Kingsbury don’t stay in assistant roles for very long at all. In the meantime, he’s probably gonna light it up this year for the Trojans.