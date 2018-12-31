Miami Hires Manny Diaz As Its New Football Coach

Manny Diaz will be the next head football coach of the Miami Hurricanes.

Diaz was set to take over Temple’s football program, but that all changed when Mark Richt abruptly retired Sunday. Now, the Hurricanes defensive coordinator will be running the U’s football team, according to ESPN. His salary details aren’t known at this time. (RELATED: Here’s How Many Points Alabama Is Favored By Over Clemson In The Title Game)

Breaking: Temple coach Manny Diaz will be taking over at Miami after Mark Richt’s sudden retirement, the AP first reported and ESPN sources confirmed. Diaz was defensive coordinator for Miami before taking the Temple job two weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/t4bOTlPMq3 — ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) December 31, 2018

For those who might not remember, the last time Diaz took the field, his defense gave up 35 points to the Wisconsin Badgers in the Pinstripe Bowl. The Hurricanes lost that game 35-3.

It’s a bold proposition to hire a guy that allowed a bad Wisconsin team to run the score up on him. I’m not an expert on football (according to my uneducated critics), but I think I know enough to know that Diaz couldn’t coach his defense well enough to stop Wisconsin and our backup QB from lighting him up.

If he let Jack Coan’s offense score five touchdowns, are we really sure he’s meant for the big stage? I’m not so sure.

However, Miami should be an easy team for just about anybody with a pulse to win at. Florida is located with great recruits locally, the school is rich with tradition and they have all the resources necessary to dominate.

Now, we’ll find out if Diaz is capable of doing better than 7-6 seasons that end with blowout losses to an average at best Badger team.

