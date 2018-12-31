NFL Puts Up Huge Television Ratings In 2018

The NFL did an incredible job at drawing television viewers this past season.

The Hollywood Reporter reported the following on the NFL’s ratings in 2018:

The nation’s biggest pro-sports league has stopped two years of ratings declines. Through 16 weeks of the regular season, NFL games across all its TV partners — CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network — are averaging 15.82 million viewers, up about 6 percent from the 2017 season. The NFL was easily the top draw on broadcast TV even in its recent down period, but as most entertainment programming has declined (see below), the rebound makes football’s relative position that much stronger.

Almost 16 million viewers a week across all the networks is simply insane! There’s no other way to put it. After all the issues of the past few years, it’s nice to see the league finally bouncing back. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments From Week 17 Of The NFL Season)

Of course, all the loyal readers and followers who have been paying attention all year have known the ratings have been doing outstanding for the NFL.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL on ESPN (@espnnfl) on Dec 30, 2018 at 12:34pm PST

I know that plenty of people love to trash the NFL, but I hope the ratings stay strong for a long time to come.

The NFL is an outstanding football product when its at its best, which is ignoring politics and providing outstanding primetime games.

Having hard-hitting defenses and high-octane offenses certainly doesn’t hurt either.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL on ESPN (@espnnfl) on Dec 30, 2018 at 11:49am PST

There are plenty of reasons to trash Roger Goodell and the rest of the people making decisions in the league. The TV ratings this season certainly aren’t among them.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter