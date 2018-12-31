NFL Week 17 Wrap Up: Here Are The Best Moments You May Have Missed

Your first name

It’s finally here.

The last week of the NFL regular season has come and gone and while it’s been a long road to get here, I don’t think any of us are ready to say goodbye.

Here are some of the best moments you may have missed.

Josh Allen’s last hurrah of the season was pretty incredible:

Had the #Bills lost, they would have picked 7th overall. Instead, they won so they’re picking 9th. I’m willing to bet the organization & most the fan base are fine with sacrificing 2 spots in the draft order to secure a win in Kyle Williams’ final game and a Josh Allen 5 TD day — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) December 31, 2018

The Lions completely shut out the Packers and Green Bay is ready to make some changes:

Browns and Packers have requested permission to interview Patriots’ DC Brian Flores for head coach, per league source. Packers also requested permission to interview Patriots’ OC Josh McDaniels for HC. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 31, 2018

The Detroit Lions pull off one of the coolest special team touchdowns I’ve ever seen. How did the Packers not see a guy wide open when lining up? pic.twitter.com/hePwQQXN6i — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 30, 2018

The Patriots showed no mercy and secured their first round bye:

career completions for Tom Brady. Fourth QB to hit the milestone, joining Drew Brees, Brett Favre and Peyton Manning. pic.twitter.com/Dl69AkASY1 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 30, 2018

Now at home the Patriots get the Ravens or Chargers. I like Brady’s chances. This season is becoming his greatest achievement. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 31, 2018

The @Patriots earn a playoff bye for the 10th straight year. It can only mean Dynasty is done. QB is in decline. Coach has lost his team — Jerry Thornton (@jerrythornton1) December 31, 2018

The Panthers enjoyed a dead cat bounce against the Brees-less Saints:

Panthers will pick 16th in the 2019 draft. Entered today at No. 10. — Joe Person (@josephperson) December 31, 2018

Teddy Bridgewater not exactly making a great case for himself as a 2019 starter. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) December 30, 2018

The Texans aren’t taking their feet off the gas:

Our boys did it! @HoustonTexans are now #AFCSouthChamps, they’re in the playoffs! They clinched the division after defeating #Jags 20-3. NOW bring on the @Colts! First round will be in #Houston NRG Stadium this Saturday. Tix go on sale TODAY @10am!!! #khou11 #htownrush pic.twitter.com/tT6KaQQpWQ — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) December 31, 2018

#Texans QB @DeshaunWatson has now eclipsed 4,000 passing yards in 2018. Watson is the first quarterback to throw for at least 4,000 yards and 25 touchdowns, and rush for 500 yards and five touchdowns in a single season in NFL history #JAXvsHOU pic.twitter.com/2NkpyyZq6U — Texans PR (@TexansPR) December 30, 2018

The first all-AFC South playoff game is set with #Texans vs. #Colts on Saturday. ICYMI, a look at intradivisional playoff games since the current alignment went inti effect. (Note: Left off 2008 Eagles/Giants on this list last night). pic.twitter.com/xeqwKDVl59 — Greg Rajan (@GregRajan) December 31, 2018

The Cowboys almost didn’t win:

Saquon Barkley just dunked it from the 3-yard line (via @Giants) pic.twitter.com/kPF3WXxp1Q — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 30, 2018

Eli Manning shares his thoughts on the 2018 season finale. pic.twitter.com/7F568X1vtw — New York Giants (@Giants) December 30, 2018

Falcons-Bucs. Oof:

Chiefs keep rolling:

Seahawks narrowly avoided an embarrassing loss and locked up a spot in the playoffs:

The Rams just won’t let up:

SACK NUMBER 20.5! One down for @AaronDonald97! pic.twitter.com/QEQY5NCG1A — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 30, 2018

Is it time to acknowledge that the Chargers actually have a very real shot at the Super Bowl? Anyone?

MIKE WILLIAMS pic.twitter.com/4ce6d5YQHQ — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) December 31, 2018

“Last time I checked, the big fish is still in the water.” pic.twitter.com/NYeyON47o3 — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) December 31, 2018

The Bears helped the Eagles make the playoffs, and next week is gonna be HOT:

Which, of course, brings us to the most electric game of Week 17, when the Eagles shut out the Skins:

Nick Foles says he will do whatever it takes to be ready to roll in the playoffs vs Bears Foles says he wants to wear the Eagles jersey again!!! @6abc #Eagles #NickFoles #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/7jN1R42ufd — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) December 31, 2018

The moment our playoff spot was clinched. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/ZBFAD8AhlZ — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 31, 2018

Lamar Jackson vs. Baker Mayfield was one of the most unexpectedly fun games of the season:

Baker Mayfield out here fake-tossing to himself and dropping dimes. pic.twitter.com/5qFrnQDwgy — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 30, 2018

Lamar came off the sideline to pick Baker up @Lj_era8 pic.twitter.com/s5vkdJFX4M — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 31, 2018

The Steelers just barely missed the playoffs:

Mike Tomlin on the Steelers missing the playoffs for the first time since 2013: “We accept the outcome.” pic.twitter.com/wivjjhHoI5 — Post-Gazette Sports (@PGSportsNow) December 31, 2018

Heartbreak for the Steelers walking in the locker room as they watched the Ravens beat the Browns from the field.#HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/7rIR6lN5Ro — 247Sports (@247Sports) December 31, 2018

The @steelers players and fans have all stayed together in the stadium to see if the @Browns can win them a spot in the playoffs pic.twitter.com/xClSs3Qplj — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 31, 2018

And the Colts locked up a spot in the playoffs by defeating the Titans on SNF:

They didn’t know our story.

They didn’t know our fight. …They do now. #ColtsForged pic.twitter.com/pW7zg37SWi — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 31, 2018

Wild Card week kicks off Saturday, Jan. 5 at 4:35 p.m. when the Colts meet the Texas. We’ll see you there.

