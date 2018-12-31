Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Taken To The Hospital In Ambulance After Head Injury

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had to be taken to the hospital in an ambulance Sunday following a head injury against the Detroit Lions.

Rodgers left the field after taking a rough hit, but didn’t appear to be in that bad of shape during the 31-0 loss. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments From Week 15 Of The NFL Season)

Well, it turns out he was in much worse shape than fans might have known because he was ultimately taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

They don’t do that for guys who just have stingers.

About 20 minutes ago an ambulance left the tunnel near the locker room area with a #Packers player in it. — Ryan Rodig (@ryanrodigwfrv) December 30, 2018

Just a follow up on my earlier tweet, #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers was taken to the hospital via ambulance for further testing after leaving the game with a concussion. Rodgers was briefly seen back at Lambeau in the locker room following the game. — Ryan Rodig (@ryanrodigwfrv) December 30, 2018

It’s not exactly a secret that I’m not the biggest fan of Rodgers on the planet. In fact, I really don’t like the guy at all, but I never want to see anybody get hurt.

I especially don’t ever want to see anybody suffer a head injury. Head injuries are arguably the scariest injury in all of sports. As somebody who has suffered multiple concussions, getting your brain rattled is scary as hell.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Green Bay Packers (@packers) on Dec 30, 2018 at 9:44am PST

The fact they took him to the hospital is concerning. It could have been a precaution, but NFL medical teams have more than enough resources on them to deal with concussions.

Going to the hospital meant they had to be very concerned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Green Bay Packers (@packers) on Dec 30, 2018 at 12:48pm PST

I hope Aaron Rodgers gets healthy soon and is able to come back better than ever. I need my rivals at the top of their games. I don’t want them hurt or at anything less than 100 percent.

Once he returns to the top, we can resume our normal level of hatred. Until then, get better!

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter