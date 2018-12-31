POLL: Should Michigan Fire Football Coach Jim Harbaugh? Here’s How People Voted

A majority of people in a recent poll of mine think it’s time for the Michigan Wolverines to dump football coach Jim Harbaugh.

Following Michigan’s humiliating loss to Florida in the Peach Bowl, I asked people on Twitter, “Is it time for Michigan to fire Jim Harbaugh?” (RELATED: Here Are The College Football Teams Playing In New Year’s Six Bowls)

More than 2,300 people voted and 61 percent voted for Michigan to show Harbaugh the exit door.

Is it time for Michigan to fire Jim Harbaugh? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 29, 2018

Look, something has to change in Ann Arbor. I’m not going to pretend like I know what needs to happen, but clearly, something needs to get switched up. That’s a fact.

They simply can’t win big games. They got blown out by Ohio State, a team Harbaugh has never beaten as a coach, to end the regular season, and then got absolutely trounced by Florida in the Peach Bowl.

That’s not a good sign at all.

Clearly, people have had about their fill of Harbaugh not producing. This was his fourth year with the program and it’s only the first time he’s finished better than third in the Big Ten East.

It’s almost hard to believe that’s true, but it is. Maybe, it’s just time for the former 49ers coach to head back to the NFL. He could get a clean start and he could get the insane and delusional expectations of Michigan fans off of his back.