The Ratings Are In For ‘Sunday Night Football.’ The Numbers Will Make The NFL Smile

A lot of people tuned in for the Indianapolis Colts 33-17 victory over the Tennessee Titans on “Sunday Night Football.”

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the game got a rating of 10.7. That means roughly 10.7 percent of households with a television watched.

That’s below the yearly average rating for “SNF,” which comes in at 12.8. But it’s still a very strong showing. It’s especially solid when you consider the fact the Titans were playing a backup quarterback and had pretty much no chance.

As I’ve noted many times, the ratings have been very strong for the NFL this season. There are a couple main reasons that I think have caused the numbers to surge.

First, the league has stopped shining a light on protests and political issues. The Colin Kaepernick-led anthem protests were a disaster that had a terrible impact on the league. That’s all in the past and people are tuning back in. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments From Week 17 Of The NFL Season)

Also, we’re getting outstanding primetime games for the most part. People will always be more inclined to tune in when the teams playing are actually good. That’s just basic common sense.

Even though last night wasn’t an outstanding matchup, it featured Andrew Luck and his squad playing for something. That raises the stakes enough for people to tune in.

The NFL has finally gotten everything back on track. Television ratings should only increase as we get into the playoffs and into the 2019 season.

I honestly wasn’t sure if things would ever turn around after all the garbage we’ve witnessed the past couple years. Clearly, they did and any doubters at this point just aren’t paying attention.

