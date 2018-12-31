What Should Trump’s New Year’s Resolutions Be?

The new year is upon us. New Year’s resolutions weren’t on the mind for many folks in Washington, D.C., but when asked what President Donald Trump’s resolutions should be, the ideas came flooding in as people listed what the president should prioritize in 2019.

Some of the suggestions people gave for Trump would be “to actually make America great again, to be a better person, to take more care of people that need looking after, and to study more.” One lady had only praise for the president and commented that she really appreciates his candor. (RELATED: Bar-Hopping With Liberals On Election Night)

