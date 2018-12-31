Ohio State Football Coach Urban Meyer Claims He Doesn’t Plan On Coaching Again

Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer recently claimed that he truly does intend never to coach again.

The OSU legend announced in early December that he’d be retiring after the Rose Bowl against Washington. Naturally, pretty much nobody who knows anything about college football believed him, and he has only doubled down on getting out of the game.

It wasn’t about the championships.

It wasn’t about the trophies.

“I believe this is it. Once again, that’s between myself and my family, but I don’t believe I’ll coach football again. I feel like I am leaving on my own terms,” Meyer said Saturday during an appearance on ESPN, according to 247Sports.

Again, call me crazy but I’m not rushing out to buy what he’s selling right now. Do we all remember what happened at Florida? I think we do, and I’m pretty sure we all watched him get a job at OSU not too long after leaving the Gators after health issues. Weird how that works out.

I’d be willing to bet every single penny I have to my name that Urban Meyer coaches again. Every single penny that I have would be wagered in a heartbeat if I could find a sportsbook to offer me odds.

I wouldn’t even hesitate for a second. Now, to be crystal clear here, I hope Meyer solves whatever health issues he has. I would never cheer for anybody to ever get sick, but it’s also important to be realistic.

There’s just not a chance in hell I believe Meyer is truly done just because he says he is. I’ll believe it when I see it and not one damn second before that.