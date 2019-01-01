2018 Is Out, Elizabeth Warren Is In

On the New Year’s Day edition of The Daily Daily Caller Podcast, we cover a lot of bases.

Elizabeth Warren has launched her exploratory committee for 2020 nomination for Democrats; their primary is gonna be lit. Comedian Louis C.K. upset a lot of people by being funny about topics liberals don’t allow people to be funny about. The AP listed their top stories of 2018, and so did listeners. We read and respond to listener emails about what the biggest story and biggest celebrity death of 2018 was.

All that and more.

Listen to the show:

Elizabeth Warren may be running for president in 2020, though she’s not making it completely official just yet. She’s taken the first step toward the Democratic nomination for the next presidential election. As more people join the party, upward of 20-30 are expected to consider running. Expect it to get “woke” and completely crazy.

Watching these people run against each other is going to be something else as they try to out-pander and out-victim one another. We lay it all out.

Louis C.K. made jokes about school shootings and gender identity, so naturally, the pearl-clutching class is beside itself calling for his head. Did he really say anything bad, or was he just making jokes? We have the audio.

And then it’s listener email. What was the story of the year? And who — if anyone famous — did we lose in 2018 that had the biggest impact? A lot of emails and a lot of options. We go through as many as we can.

