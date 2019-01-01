CNN’s Andy Cohen Nearly Loses NYE Press Pass Over An Umbrella

As live-broadcasts battled wind, rain and dipping temperatures in New York City’s Times Square, CNN correspondent Andy Cohen picked a fight with the Times Square Alliance — over an umbrella. And he reportedly almost cost CNN a spot at next year’s celebration.

WATCH:

“I had this umbrella …” Cohen began. “The lady from the Times Square Alliance came over and said, ‘You have to get rid of the umbrella.’ I said, ‘I won’t do it.'”

Cohen went on to say that he had basically told the Times Square Alliance to arrest him. “Get the paddywagon,” he laughed. “Now they’re threatening to pull CNN’s spot from the credential, from Times Square for next year.”

Co-host Anderson Cooper chimed in, saying it was just like the battle between CNN’s White House correspondent Jim Acosta and White House press secretary Sarah Sanders. (RELATED: White House Moves To Permanently Ban Jim Acosta)

All this came after Cooper had turned Cohen’s umbrella into something of a running gag, saying that he “felt more manly” and felt that Cohen needed the umbrella.

WATCH:

Later in the broadcast, alluding to the fact that they had been told to lose the umbrella, Cohen admitted he was tired of holding it but still refused to give it up.

WATCH:

