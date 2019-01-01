Duke Ranked Number One In Latest College Basketball AP Poll

The Duke Blue Devils kept the top spot in the latest AP college basketball poll.

The top ten in the poll, which was released Monday, are as follows:

Duke Michigan Tennessee Virginia Kansas Nevada Gonzaga Michigan State Florida State Virginia Tech

I might hate Duke more than just about anybody on the planet after they stole a ring off of my finger in 2015, but I have to admit they are insane this year.

Zion Williamson is the most exciting young player to watch play basketball since LeBron James was in high school. The young man is freak of nature, and that might be an understatement. (RELATED: DukeStar Zion Williamson Puts On A Dunking Clinic In Latest Game. Watch The Majestic Highlights)

Duke is currently loaded with future NBA players and Zion is leading the pack. They might drop another game or two this season due to inexperience and growing pains, but let’s not fool ourselves.

There’s nobody out there capable of hanging with them right now from a pure athleticism perspective. Coach K’s guys can play. There’s no doubt about it.

It’s also pretty cool to see Michigan get slotted in at second. Somebody needs to rep the Big Ten, and the Wolverines are playing some great basketball right now.

As for my Badgers, they slipped down to 22 after a tough loss on the road to Western Kentucky. That game made me very nervous when I saw it on the schedule, and my worries were clearly justified.

The Hilltoppers were just too much to handle last Saturday.

Don’t worry, though. My squad will learn and return stronger than ever when they take the court again. We might have been knocked down but we’ll waste no time before getting back up.

That’s what being a Wisconsin man is all about.

