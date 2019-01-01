Hillary Clinton Says 2018 Was ‘A Dark Time For The Country’ In Instagram Post

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton issued a New Year’s Eve social media dirge Monday night, saying she and the entire country endured a “dark time” in 2018.

“In many ways, 2018 was a dark time for the country,” Clinton related on Instagram.

But the former first lady — who included an old snapshot of herself with her husband, former President Bill Clinton, and daughter, Chelsea Clinton, in her post — did find some reason for hope in 2018, saying she was “grateful to everyone who brought light into” 2018 and naming a select crew of the illuminated faithful. (RELATED: Exclusive Hillary Clinton Is Hiring Interns For The Fall — But Won’t Pay Them A Cent)

“I’m grateful to everyone who brought light into it: activists who protected kids at the border, journalists who stood up for truth, organizers who mobilized voters for the 2018 elections, candidates who ran races with grit and inspiration, voters who made their voices heard, and absolutely everyone who marched, donated, called, and protested to fight for the values we share,” she wrote. (RELATED: Federal Court Says Clinton Must Answer More Questions About Her Emails)

Two years after her 2016 defeat, Clinton wasn’t so enthusiastic about all candidates in 2018. She flatly alleged that the Georgia gubernatorial election was illegitimate when Democrat Stacey Abrams went down to defeat. Another way Clinton combated the dark in 2018 was to start her 2018-2019 book tour with her husband in November and speak at a number of events across the country.

Ever the optimist, Clinton portentously suggested “more light” might be on the way in the New Year.

“Here’s to more light in 2019, and to a shared commitment to make it as bright as possible.”

Clinton did not sign-off before remembering to wish her followers, “Happy New Year.”

Follow David on Twitter