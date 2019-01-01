Brazil’s New President Thanks Trump — Vows To Bring Prosperity ‘Under God’s Protection’

Former Brazilian Army captain Jair Bolsonaro was sworn in Tuesday as the president of Brazil and received a prompt congratulations from U.S. President Donald Trump, with whom Bolosonaro is often compared.

“I will work tirelessly so that Brazil reaches its destiny,” the new president said at his swearing-in ceremony in front of Brazil’s Congress. “My vow is to strengthen Brazil’s democracy.”

Bolsonaro, 63, is often referred to by the media as the “Trump of the Tropics,” not only for his provocative statements on issues ranging from gun laws to abortion and immigration, but also for his ability to reach a similar base of Brazilians as Trump did Americans.

“Congratulations to President [Bolsonaro] who just made a great inauguration speech,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “[…] the U.S.A. is with you!”

Bolsonaro emerged as the winner of Brazil’s presidential election runoff in October and became the first conservative candidate to be elected in the country in several terms. (RELATED: ‘Trump Of The Tropics’ Wins First Round Of Brazilian Presidential Elections)

The Social Liberal Party candidate and former longtime congressman replied to Trump’s congratulations, saying, “Together, under God’s protection, we shall bring prosperity and progress to our people!”

One promise Bolsonaro made on the campaign trail was to move the Brazilian embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, following Trump’s May decision to do the same.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated this claim Sunday, announcing in Brazil that Bolsonaro told him the embassy move is “not a question of ‘if’; it’s just a question of ‘when,'” Bloomberg reported.

