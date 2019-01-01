One Of The Best Coaches In College Football Just Passed On The NFL

William Davis | Contributor

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley has been the subject of much speculation over his future in Norman.

Riley has now put that speculation to rest. One of the brightest offensive minds in college football is staying right where he is. Riley and Oklahoma made that official on Tuesday, giving their program and fanbase a very special New Year’s Day present in the form of a contract extension. (DEBATE: Did The Playoff Committee Get It Right In Their First Top 25?)

FORT WORTH, TX - OCTOBER 20: Head coach Lincoln Riley of the Oklahoma Sooners celebrates after the Oklahoma Sooners scored against the TCU Horned Frogs in the fourth quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium on October 20, 2018 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

This is big news as Riley’s services were coveted by many at the next level, including former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield in Cleveland. Having coached back to back Heisman Trophy winners in Mayfield and Kyler Murray, it appears that Riley is enjoying coaching at the college level and determined to win a national title at Oklahoma.


It is still worth noting, however, that the NFL is not going anywhere for the 35-year-old coach.

