One Of The Best Coaches In College Football Just Passed On The NFL

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley has been the subject of much speculation over his future in Norman.

Riley has now put that speculation to rest. One of the brightest offensive minds in college football is staying right where he is. Riley and Oklahoma made that official on Tuesday, giving their program and fanbase a very special New Year’s Day present in the form of a contract extension. (DEBATE: Did The Playoff Committee Get It Right In Their First Top 25?)

#Oklahoma and Lincoln Riley have reached an agreement in principle on a contract extension and salary increase. The contract terms are being finalized and will be subject to approval by the OU Board of Regents, which will meet later this month. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 1, 2019

This is big news as Riley’s services were coveted by many at the next level, including former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield in Cleveland. Having coached back to back Heisman Trophy winners in Mayfield and Kyler Murray, it appears that Riley is enjoying coaching at the college level and determined to win a national title at Oklahoma.

“We’re gonna hold that skinny trophy here in a couple of years” – Lincoln Riley talking about winning a national title. — SoonerScoop.com (@SoonerScoop) December 30, 2018



It is still worth noting, however, that the NFL is not going anywhere for the 35-year-old coach.

