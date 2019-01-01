Jane Curtin: ‘My New Year’s Resolution Is To Make Sure That The Republican Party Dies’

Actress and comedian Jane Curtin announced her New Near’s resolution during CNN’s countdown to 2019 on Monday night, saying that she resolved to end the Republican Party.

CNN interviewed a number of celebrities to ask what their New Year’s resolutions were. Some of the famous people they interviewed were Megan Fox, Terrence Howard, and Queen Latifah.

WATCH:

“My New Year’s resolution is to better love myself so that I can better love those people who are in my life,” actress Fox said.

Candace Bergen added, ‘My New Year’s resolution that every year I make and every year I don’t keep is to exercise and diet.” Bergen was the main character of the show Murphy Brown, which was rebooted for one season in 2018. The show took shots, both explicitly and implicitly, at the Trump administration.

“My New Year’s resolution is to make sure that the Republican Party dies,” Curtin stated.

Comedian Bridget Everett shared, “My New Year’s resolution is to wake up and have Anderson Cooper cook me breakfast every day for the rest of my life.”

CNN’s new year’s coverage included Cooper trying his best to take shots of tequila every hour and Randi Kaye drinking champagne through a bong made from a snorkel. (RELATED: CNN’s Randi Kaye Does Champagne Bong On Air For New Year’s Eve)

Follow Mike on Twitter