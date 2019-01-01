New York Jets Expected To Interview Mike McCarthy

The New York Jets are apparently trying to set up a meeting with Mike McCarthy.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Jets are expected to interview the recently-fired Packers coach.

Sources: The #Jets are expected to interview former #Packers coach Mike McCarthy for their vacant head coach position. #NYJ has one of the more coveted jobs and McCarthy would get to work with Sam Darnold. This is his first known interview. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 1, 2019

The Jets aren’t the only team doing their due diligence on McCarthy. Cleveland is also anticipated to be in the mix when it comes to getting his talents. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments From Week 17 Of The NFL Season)

As Rapoport pointed out, the Jets have a great quarterback situation right now with Sam Darnold, and we all know McCarthy has a history with big-time QBs. He spent years tutoring Aaron Rodgers, and it always didn’t go well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New York Jets (@nyjets) on Dec 23, 2018 at 10:03am PST

McCarthy might be a very solid fit in New York. He’s got plenty of name recognition, he’s won a Super Bowl, he’s got all the experience you could ever want in a head coach and he has a history of winning games.

I think the Packers cutting him loose will be a move they regret down the road, and he could be the perfect guy for Darnold.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New York Jets (@nyjets) on Dec 16, 2018 at 3:12pm PST

We’ll have to wait and see who the Jets settle on, but I have no doubt McCarthy will be in the mix the whole way.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter