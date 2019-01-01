Watch Northwestern Lineman Trey Klock Score A Touchdown In The Holiday Bowl

Northwestern scored one of the coolest touchdowns I’ve ever seen Monday night against Utah in the Holiday Bowl.

The Wildcats slipped offensive lineman Trey Klock past the defense, and quarterback Clayton Thorson connected on a beautiful pass.

What happened next can only be described as borderline pornographic for football fans. Klock was so wide open once catching the ball that he appeared to have no idea what to do.

He stumbled and bumbled his way into the end zone with the coordination of a fat kid in a candy store.

This picture of the score is also incredible. Look at the dive!

LADIES AND GENTLEMAN, THAT IS YOUR 6-4, 296-POUND OFFENSIVE LINEMAN TREY KLOCK WITH THE 20-YARD TOUCHDOWN RECEPTION. #B1GCATS pic.twitter.com/w7qHoKLPxV — Northwestern Football (@NUFBFamily) January 1, 2019

Everybody knows that I love football, and it’s moments like this one that really take things to another level. That’s a grown man’s touchdown! (RELATED: Northwestern Football Coach Pat Fitzgerald Says He’s Not Leaving)

Get the hell out of Klock’s way! What a ballsy play call by the Wildcats and Pat Fitzgerald.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Northwestern Football (@nufbfamily) on Jan 1, 2019 at 8:49am PST

I love it! The best part is that Klock, while untouched, was not able to stay on his feet. That’s what being a lineman trying to run is all about.

He was overwhelmed with excitement and just didn’t know what to do. It’s so pure that it makes me want to watch the video about a billion more times.

