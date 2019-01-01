Antisemitic Doctor Who Said She’d Give Jews The Wrong Medication No Longer Employed At Ohio Hospital

An Ohio hospital confirmed Monday that it no longer employs a doctor who made anti-Semitic comments and promised to give Jewish patients the wrong medication.

The Cleveland Clinic said in its statement that it became aware of the social media posts by Lara Kollab, 27, who worked at the clinic from July to September 2018, and that her beliefs conflicted with those of the clinic. The hospital did not state, however, whether Kollab had been let go as a direct result of her tweets.

Kollab had a history of making violently anti-Semitic comments on social media. An online compilation of Kollab’s tweets showed she often referred to Jews as “dogs,” invoked Allah to kill them, and denigrated both Israel and the U.S. (RELATED: New York Times Publishes Author’s Recommendation For An Anti-Semitic Book By Known Conspiracy Theorist)

“Cleveland Clinic was recently made aware of comments posted to social media by a former employee,” the hospital’s Monday statement reads.

“This individual was employed as a supervised resident at our hospital from July to September 2018. She is no longer working at Cleveland Clinic. In no way do these beliefs reflect those of our organization. We fully embrace diversity, inclusion and a culture of safety and respect across our entire health system,” the statement adds.

Kollab since deleted her tweets, but Canary Mission, a website devoted to exposing those who openly support antisemitism or terrorist organizations, compiled, translated and took screenshots of some of them. They show calls for violence against the Jews, claims that the Holocaust is exaggerated, and open support for terrorists.

Recent @WeAreTouro med school grad Lara Kollab @LaraKollab said this before enrolling: “ill purposely give all the yahood [Jews] the wrong meds…”https://t.co/Ue1aXuDOpB pic.twitter.com/ZLacj5q2ru — Canary Mission (@canarymission) December 27, 2018

She also reportedly tweeted:

“@ShabanSalya Allah yo5od el yahood 3ashan enbattel nettar nroo7 3nd hel wes5een -___- [May Allah take back (end the lives) of the Jews so we stop being forced to go to those unclean ones].”

“shoof, ah 7efa 7elwe bes 7efa kolha yahood klab w looks like America, ya3ni wasn’t that special to me [look, Haifa is sweet (nice), but it’s full of Jewish dogs, and it looks like America, meaning, it wasn’t that special to me].”

“I don’t mean to sound insensitive but I have a REALLY hard time feeling bad about Holocaust seeing as the ppl who were in it now kill my ppl.”

She also reportedly tweeted in praise of terrorists like Khader Adnan, a senior member of Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

“#KhaderAdnan is dying so we can live. #Palestine #KhaderExists,” Kollab wrote.

Kollab also expressed support for the the Palestine Right to Return Coalition and the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement against Israeli businesses.

Strangely, Kollab graduated from Touro College Of Osteopathic Medicine with a D.O. in 2018, which is an expressly Jewish Orthodox institution.

While Kollab is no longer employed at the hospital, her medical license is still active until 2021, according to Cleveland 19 News.

