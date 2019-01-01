Rams Stars Todd Gurley And Jared Goff Give Offensive Line Polaris Rangers For Christmas

Los Angeles Rams stars Todd Gurley and Jared Goff balled out for Christmas.

I was scrolling Twitter recently, as I often do, and I noticed a tweet from Ian Rapoport that snagged my attention.

Rapoport reported that Gurley and Goff hooked up the offensive lineman on the squad with Polaris Rangers for Christmas. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments From Week 17 Of The NFL Season)

This is cool. #Rams RB Todd Gurley and QB Jared Goff combined on a holiday gift for their O-linemen. Polaris Rangers for everyone! Gotta take care of the big men. (H/T @TG3II’s IG) pic.twitter.com/UQGiqmzCBG — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 22, 2018

That’s not a bad gift at all from the duo, considering every single one of those costs thousands of dollars each.

Of course, you always want to keep the men responsible for protecting you happy. If you don’t, they might let a guy slip through the line.

Besides, Gurley and Goff are both on deals that have more than $70 million guaranteed combined. I think they can afford the gifts.

Something tells me the big guys up front were more than satisfied when they saw these gifts from their star quarterback and running back.

That’s how you want your line feeling when they take the field to block.