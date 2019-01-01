Triple-Amputee Veteran Brian Kolfage Delivers An Inspirational Message for 2019
WATCH:
The Purple Heart recipient who started the GoFundMe page to fund President Trump’s border shared his New Year’s Resolution with The Daily Caller and offered some inspirational words and encouragement to everyone in 2019.
Brian Kolfage, a triple-amputee shares how he overcame adversity after his life-changing injury that occurred while he was deployed in Iraq in 2004.
Kolfage hasn’t let his injuries get in the way of his life – so much so, you can catch him snowboarding, scuba-diving and even water skiing. (RELATED: Triple-Amputee Veteran Who Is Raising Money for Trump’s Border Wall Has a Fiery Message for Democrats.)
