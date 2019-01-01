Trump Kicks Off 2019 In All-Caps: ‘CALM DOWN AND ENJOY THE RIDE’

President Donald Trump kicked off the first day of 2019 with a tweet — in all caps — predicting great things for America in the coming year.

HAPPY NEW YEAR TO EVERYONE, INCLUDING THE HATERS AND THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA! 2019 WILL BE A FANTASTIC YEAR FOR THOSE NOT SUFFERING FROM TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME. JUST CALM DOWN AND ENJOY THE RIDE, GREAT THINGS ARE HAPPENING FOR OUR COUNTRY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2019

“HAPPY NEW YEAR TO EVERYONE, INCLUDING THE HATERS AND THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA!” the president’s tweet began. “2019 WILL BE A FANTASTIC YEAR FOR THOSE NOT SUFFERING FROM TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME.”

Trump concluded by saying that if people would just calm down, they’d see that great things are happening. “JUST CALM DOWN AND ENJOY THE RIDE, GREAT THINGS ARE HAPPENING FOR OUR COUNTRY!” he tweeted. (RELATED: A Look Back At The Anti-Trump Resistance In 2018)

He followed that tweet with a much calmer, “Happy New Year!”

Happy New Year! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2019

The president wrapped up 2018 with a video on Monday evening, listing some of his accomplishments from the past year.

2018 has been a year of historic accomplishments! pic.twitter.com/6Iq5CFVdwY — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 1, 2019

In spite of the president’s predictions, 2019 has the potential to have a bit of a rocky start. The government is still partially shut down over a party-line fight over funding for the president’s proposed border wall.

Trump showed no signs of backing down on Tuesday, however, with another tweet following his New Year wishes.

The Democrats, much as I suspected, have allocated no money for a new Wall. So imaginative! The problem is, without a Wall there can be no real Border Security – and our Country must finally have a Strong and Secure Southern Border! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2019

“The Democrats, much as I suspected, have allocated no money for a new Wall,” Trump tweeted. “So imaginative! The problem is, without a Wall there can be no real Border Security — and our Country must finally have a Strong and Secure Southern Border!”

Democrats are poised to take control of the House this week, and some have already indicated that they plan to ramp up both their investigations and their resistance to the president’s agenda.

