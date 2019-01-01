UCF Loses To LSU 40-32 In The Fiesta Bowl. Snaps 25 Game Winning Streak

UCF snapped their 25 game winning streak Tuesday afternoon in a 40-32 losing effort to LSU in the Fiesta Bowl.

The Knights entered the game today 12-0 and hadn’t lost in the past two seasons. There was so much talk about what would happen against the Tigers given the fact that UCF star McKenzie Milton wasn’t playing because of a knee injury.

Well, the team from Florida gave all they had, but it just wasn’t enough in the end.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow got absolutely obliterated after throwing an interception against UCF. The hit was brutal. pic.twitter.com/aNJg6o1Vwl — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 1, 2019

You hate to see their incredible winning streak come to an end, and there will always be questions about what would have happened if Milton had played. (RELATED: Here Are The College Football Teams Playing In New Year’s Six Bowls)

That’ll be a fun question to debate for the foreseeable future, but it doesn’t really matter.

They took the field without their starter and played with a hell of a lot of heart, but it just wasn’t enough.

That’s sometimes just how football goes. Both teams were playing with some missing pieces, and the Tigers came out on top.

That doesn’t diminish any of UCF’s accomplishments over the past two years. They’ve been an elite program, and never even got a shot at the title.

I hope those young men on UCF keep their heads held high. They have nothing to be ashamed of. Not many teams could have pulled off what they did.

The ride is over, but it was a ton of fun while it lasted.

