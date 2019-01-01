US Strategic Command Tweets Then Deletes Joke About Dropping Bombs To Ring In 2019

Mike Brest | Reporter

The U.S. Strategic Command — one of 10 unified commands in the U.S. Department of Defense, which focuses on strategic deterrence and nuclear operations — tweeted and then deleted a joke about dropping bombs to ring in the New Year on Monday night.

The tweet read, “#TimesSquare tradition rings in the #NewYear by dropping the big ball … if ever needed, we are #ready to drop something much, much bigger.”

It also included a video showing a B-2 bomber dropping weapons, according to the BBC.

It was deleted soon after being posted.

In an apology tweet, the U.S. Strategic Command said, “Our previous NYE tweet was in poor taste [and] does not reflect our values,” the command tweeted. “We apologize. We are dedicated to the security of America & allies.” (The US Military Tracks Santa Every Year — All Because Of A Cold War-Era Typo)

In addition, a strategic command spokesman told The Washington Post that the now-deleted tweet “was part of our Year in Review series meant to feature our command priorities: strategic deterrence, decisive response and combat-ready force. It was a repost from earlier in the year, dropping a pair of conventional Massive Ordnance Penetrators (MOP) at a test range in the United States.”

The strategic command has the phrase, “Peace is our profession,” in their Twitter bio.

