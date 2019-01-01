Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Averaged 5 Million Weekly Viewers In 2018

Kevin Costner’s hit show “Yellowstone” on the Paramount Network put up big numbers during its first season.

The Hollywood Reporter reported the following:

The launch of Paramount Network has been a mixed bag, to say the least, but it had an unqualified success in Yellowstone. The Kevin Costner-led drama averaged 5 million weekly viewers, second only to The Walking Dead among series on ad-supported cable in 2018.

Is anybody really surprised it averaged 5 million viewers a week? I’m sure as hell not because it was an incredible show. Generally speaking, incredible shows put up big numbers. That’s how TV shows and movies work. (RELATED: The ‘Yellowstone‘ Season One Finale Was Electric [SPOILERS])

If the product sucks, then people don’t consume it. When it’s great, people simply can’t get enough. I’m an avid “Yellowstone” viewer, and I’ve probably watched 10 hours of the show in the past week. Again, just can’t enough of Costner as John Dutton and the rest of the family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone) on Jan 1, 2019 at 4:28am PST

I simply can’t wait to see what we get in the second season. As everybody knows who watched, the end of season one was pure chaos. It was an avalanche of garbage falling right down on the Dutton’s heads.

My hopes are high that things will only get crazier in season two. I want more of Kayce blowing people away, I want more of the drama with Tate and Monica and mostly I want John Dutton to crush his enemies.

He’s the kind of man you want on your side if you’re bound for a gunfight. You best believe that.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone) on Oct 26, 2018 at 9:17am PDT

There is no set release date for season two just yet, but make sure to check because I’ll absolutely let you know once there is.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter