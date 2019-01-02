‘View’ Host Abby Huntsman Announces She’s Expecting Twins

Co-host of “The View” Abby Huntsman shared some life-changing news on the show Wednesday when she announced that she and her husband, Jeffrey Livingston, are expecting twins.

“We are pregnant. My husband and I. And we’re having a girl and a boy,” the 32-year-old host shared during the ABC talk show. (RELATED: Abby Huntsman Of Fox News To Join ‘The View’)

BIG NEWS! Our @HuntsmanAbby is expecting … TWINS! We couldn’t be more thrilled for her and her husband Jeffery and their 13-month-old daughter Isabel Grace on their growing family! https://t.co/AjMBy0ZOw4 pic.twitter.com/bTrrugH52k — The View (@TheView) January 2, 2019

She then revealed that her husband “fainted at the doctor’s office” when he heard the news that not one, but two babies were coming.

“My husband, by the way, fainted in the doctor’s office when we found out,” Huntsman explained. “I was sitting there with my feet in the stirrups with the robe on and [he] passes out. And he’s got two doctors on him, wiping his face with cold towels and then they bring in a box of chocolate, saying, ‘Honey, you got to take some sugar.'”

Huntsman continued, “I look over and I’m like, ‘Are you serious?’ You aren’t delivering these things.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abby Huntsman (@huntsmanabby) on Jan 2, 2019 at 10:17am PST

In an interview with People magazine, the former Fox News host explained that she knew from the start this pregnancy felt different than her first one.

“I knew something was different this time,” Huntsman said. “I was actually worried that something was wrong with this pregnancy because I felt sick immediately. I was sick with Isabel, but not until about eight weeks, so I was worried something might have been wrong.”

“When I went to the doctor I was, if anything, just concerned about it,” she added. “Now, looking back, it makes sense, because I think the hormones were triple what they would normally be.”

The ABC host shared that her co-host Meghan McCain, who is rarely shy about her thoughts, was super excited when she heard the twins news.

“Meghan is one of my best friends, so she was one of the first people I called after I left the doctor, and I was really just overwhelmed,” Huntsman explained. “She was so thrilled because her grandma’s a twin — it runs in her family, so she has sent me books about twins. She’s like, ‘My mom always wanted me to have twins,’ so she’s really helped me mentally get through it.”

The talk show co-host made headlines last month with reports that a talent coach had been brought in to help her “connect” with the audience more.