Big 12 Teams Dominate SEC Defenses In College Football Bowl Games

SEC defenses struggled mightily in bowl games this year against Big 12 teams.

The two conferences were matched up in four games, and the Big 12 came out on top in three of them. However, that’s not the whole story.

ESPN’s Jake Trotter pointed out, Big 12 offenses averaged nearly 500 yards and more than 36 points in the four games.

Big 12 vs. SEC this bowl season

Baylor (Vandy): 45 points/668 yards

OU (Bama): 34/471

OSU (Mizzou): 38/502

Texas (UGA): 28/354

Average: 36.2 points/499 yards

Record: 3-1 — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) January 2, 2019

Remember when people claimed nobody could score on SEC defenses because they were just too tough? That sure was cute.

Alabama may have beat Oklahoma and controlled the game throughout most of it, but the Sooners still threw up 471 yards. Baylor hung 668 yards on Vanderbilt. Are you kidding in me?

And we all know what happened to the apparently impenetrable Georgia defense? Texas ran and aired it out all over them. (RELATED: Texas Blows Away Georgia 28-21 In The Sugar Bowl)

Can we please now stop with all the nonsense about just how great SEC teams are and how much better they are than everybody else? Clearly, that’s not entirely the case.

They got obliterated by the Big 12 teams they played against. It’s almost too good to believe, but it’s true. Sometimes the facts just speak for themselves. Well done, Big 12. Thanks for exposing the SEC myth for what it is, which is nothing more than smoke and mirrors.