Cincinnati Bengals Will Interview Hue Jackson For Head Coach Opening

The Cincinnati Bengals apparently are giving Hue Jackson serious consideration for the head coach opening.

According to Ian Rapoport, the former Browns coach will be interviewing for the opening at some point in the very near future. The Bengals, who currently employ Jackson, have been searching for a new job ever since they parted ways with Marvin Lewis. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments From Week 17 Of The NFL Season)

The #Bengals are expected to interview assistant Hue Jackson for their vacant head-coaching job, an interview that could happen as early as today, source said. Makes sense, as Marvin Lewis endorsed him. In-house candidates Darrin Simmons & Bill Lazor previously interviewed. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 2, 2019

I get that Jackson has experience in the NFL as a head coach, but do we all remember how his time in Cleveland went?

We won a grand total of three games in two-and-a-half seasons. It was an utter disaster on every single level. The Browns improved significantly after dumping him to the side.

Why would the Bengals even want to risk going down that path? Lewis wasn’t the greatest coach in the history of the game, but at least he was consistent.

The only thing Jackson was consistent at was losing football games in spectacular fashion. Having the Browns fire him only to have the Bengals make him their head coach is comedy gold.

Getting rid of Lewis to hire Jackson makes less than zero sense. By comparison, Jackson makes Marvin Lewis look like one of the greatest coaches in the history of the sport, and that’s saying something.

I guess that’s why the Bengals are the way they are. Even when presented with an opportunity to reset the stage, they’re taking a hard look at moving backwards instead.

Absolutely hysterical.

