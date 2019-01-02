Cleveland Browns Interview Gregg Williams For Head Coach Opening

It turns out the Cleveland Browns might end up hiring internally for the head coach opening.

The Browns tweeted out Tuesday night that they’d “completed” an interview with interim head coach Gregg Williams to take over the team permanently. Williams has gone 5-3 in Cleveland since Hue Jackson was fired.

We’ve completed an interview with Gregg Williams for our open Head Coach position. — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 1, 2019

This is a bit of an interesting choice by the Browns. I’m not sure I’d say it’s surprising, but it is at the very least interesting because there’s nothing on paper prior to Williams becoming the interim head coach to suggest he should take over for real. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments From Week 17 Of The NFL Season)

Have the Browns had a nice run under him? Absolutely. They’ve won more games under Williams than the Browns had in the previous two years under Jackson, and they did it with a rookie quarterback.

However, just because a guy went 5-3 with wins over the Bengals, Falcons and the Panthers doesn’t mean he should get the head coaching job.

The Browns beat pretty much nobody with a pulse during Williams tenure as the interim coach. So, let’s maybe hit the brakes a little before we anoint him the chosen one in Cleveland.

You can have a good run without being qualified to take over a team on a long term basis.

Plus, there are coaches like Mike McCarthy, Adam Gase and possibly even Jim Harbaugh that could be in the mix. All three would likely be better options than Williams.

It’s nice to see a guy have a solid amount of success, but I’m not buying just yet that the Browns are going to be inking him to a long-term deal. I just don’t see it happening.

