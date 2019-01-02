College Football Bowl Games Put Up Monster Television Ratings

The Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl put up huge TV numbers Tuesday.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Rose Bowl between Ohio State and Washington scored a rating of 9.7, which means roughly 9.7 percent of households with televisions tuned in. (RELATED: Texas Blows Away Georgia 28-21 In The Sugar Bowl)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Jan 1, 2019 at 7:32pm PST

Texas beating Georgia in the Sugar Bowl drew a rating of 7.8, which is also incredibly strong.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Texas Football (@texasfootball) on Jan 2, 2019 at 8:41am PST

Not bad ratings at all for two of the biggest bowl games out there. That’s a whole lot of people watching, especially when you consider the fact these games were broadcasted on cable instead of just regular antenna television.

Something tells me OSU’s game against Washington being Urban Meyer’s last with the program had a lot to do with their ratings beating the Sugar Bowl.

There’s a lot of intrigue there and I bet a lot of people wanted to see how Meyer would go out. I know that I certainly did.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Jan 1, 2019 at 3:58pm PST

It’s also just another sign that people care a lot about college football. If football is on TV, then you can bet that people will be watching.

That’s what America is all about, especially if the matchups are great like they were yesterday. I can’t wait to see what type of numbers the title game between Alabama and Clemson pulls down. I bet it’ll be epic.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter