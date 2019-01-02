Coulter Predicts Trump ‘Will Fold’ On Demand For Border Wall

Conservative political commentator Ann Coulter predicted in a Wednesday interview with radio host Mark Simone that President Donald Trump will ultimately relent on his demands for a border wall.

“The president and I have had a little tiff,” Coulter stated, according to Mediaite. “For one thing, he actually did shut down the government — though don’t worry, he will fold in the end.”

She later added, “If he doesn’t build the wall, the next president will be a Democrat.”

The same day as the interview, Trump was scheduled to meet with congressional leaders in an attempt to come to a resolution to end the partial government shutdown. The shutdown is centered around the president’s demand for over $5 billion to fund wall that would be built along the southern border. The Democrats have offered $1.6 billion for “border security” on the condition that the money would not be used for a wall.

Last month, when the Trump administration moved to avoid a government shutdown over the wall, Coulter told TheDC, “Either Trump never intended to build a wall and was scamming voters from the beginning or he hasn’t the first idea in how to get it done and no interest in finding out.” (RELATED: Trump Threatens To Close Border If Democrats Won’t Give Him Wall)

She added at that time, “My prediction is his support will evaporate and Trump will very likely not finish his term and definitely not be elected to a second term.”

