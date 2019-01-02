Mashup: Dogs Greet Their Military Owners

A dog is a man’s best friend, and that is more than true after watching these dogs greet their military service member owners.

From large dogs to small ones, this compilation video shows all types of greetings between a soldier and their pooch. Often service dogs and service members make such an incredible bond that a soldier may attempt to bring a dog they meet back from overseas, like in the film “Megan Leavey.” (RELATED: Bar Hopping With Liberals On Election Night)

