Remember The Actress From ‘Wedding Crashers?’ You May Not Recognize Her With Her Blonde Hair Now
One of the most popular actresses from the early 2000s may get a break from her fame now that she’s gone fully blonde.
Isla Fisher, who starred in hit movies like “Wedding Crashers,” “Scooby Doo,” and “Tag,” was always known for her red hair. She’s been routinely compared to actress Amy Adams and sometimes pokes fun at herself for her star-studded doppelgängers. (RELATED: Here’s How A Star From ‘The Office’ Reacted When She Found Out Her Photo Was Being Used On A Dating App)
"Go blonde in '19 or go home," she wrote in an Instagram caption below a photo of her newly-dyed tresses.
But Fisher underwent a major transformation in the early days of 2019, and we doubt she’s going to be confused for any of her mega-celebrity twins anymore.
“Go blonde in ‘19 or go home,” she wrote in an Instagram caption below a photo of her newly-dyed tresses.
The photo has already racked up nearly 100,000 likes on the photo sharing app.
We just hope her husband, Sacha Barn Cohen, can still recognize her.