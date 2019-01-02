Kliff Kingsbury To Interview With The Arizona Cardinals And New York Jets For Head Coach Openings

Kliff Kingsbury is absolutely on the radar of NFL teams.

Kingsbury was fired by Texas Tech a few weeks back but was quickly scooped up by USC to be their new offensive coordinator. Well, it turns out that he might get a serious look to be an NFL head coach in 2019. (RELATED: USC Makes Massive Football Coaching Hire. How Will It Help Their Program?)

Yahoo reported the following late Monday:

Former Texas Tech head coach and current USC offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury is officially on the NFL coaching search grid, landing at least two interviews for a top job, sources told Yahoo Sports. Team sources familiar with the head coaching searches of the Arizona Cardinals and New York Jets told Yahoo Sports both franchises are expected to conduct formal interviews with Kingsbury for their openings.

I wish you could all see the smile on my face right now. Being the offensive coordinator at USC is badass and all, but it’s not the NFL.

Being an NFL head coach is pretty much the pinnacle of success in football, and that’s a fact. Now it looks like Kingsbury will get his shot, despite being fired by the Red Raiders.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by USC Trojans (@usc_athletics) on Dec 5, 2018 at 9:59am PST

There’s also a really good reason why Kingsbury is in the mix. The NFL is trending more towards college offenses, quick strikes, mobile quarterbacks and guys that will hopefully be able to replicate the success of Patrick Mahomes and Baker Mayfield.

You know who coached both? Kingsbury.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kliff Kingsbury (@kliffkingsbury) on Aug 26, 2018 at 10:35am PDT

Things might not have gone incredibly well at Texas Tech, but there’s no doubt the man can coach. He also made Keenum and Manziel both massive stars in college.

Again, there’s a reason NFL teams want him, and it’s because he knows how to get the most out of quarterbacks.

Will he get either of these jobs? Well, only time will tell, but the fact there’s interest should tell that he has an extremely bright future.

