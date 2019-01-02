Marine Identified In Fatal Shooting In DC Barracks

The Marine Corps identified Lance Cpl. Riley S. Kuznia, 20, as the Marine who was fatally shot inside the Marine Barracks in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.

“We are truly saddened by this terrible loss. Riley was a highly driven and goal-oriented Marine whose positive attitude set the example here at the Barracks,” Col. Don Tomich, the commanding officer of Marine Barracks, said in a statement Wednesday.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Riley’s family and friends, and our priority continues to be taking care of them during this tragic time.”

Authorities from the Metropolitan Police Department responded to the incident Tuesday, in which Kuznia, of Karlstad, Minnesota, was fatally shot while on duty. (RELATED: Marine Dead After Shooting In DC Barracks)

The Marine’s mother, Markelle Kuznia, posted photos of her son on Facebook and asked others to add “all the amazing memories you shared with this goofy kid.”

“With broken hearts, we have lost a loving son, cherished brother and dedicated Marine,” she wrote.

Kuznia was shot at 5 a.m., and the Marine Corps declared there is no threat to local residents.

The shooting was not self-inflicted, according to Marine Gunnery Sgt. John Jackson, and the investigation is still underway. No other information is releasable until the investigation is complete.

Kuznia served as a team leader for Guard Company and had some decorations, including the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal, according to the statement.

Democratic Minnesota Gov.-elect Tim Walz expressed his condolences Wednesday on Twitter, saying, “We are forever grateful for your service to our state and our country.”

My deepest sympathies to the family of Riley Kuznia, a native Minnesotan and U.S. Marine. We are forever grateful for your service to our state and our country. May your family find peace and strength in outpouring of love and support from the community.https://t.co/1gZIW0YnuY — Governor-elect Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) January 2, 2019

The Marine Barracks are located at the corner of 8th and I Streets in Southeast Washington, D.C., and make up the oldest active post in the Marine Corps, according to their website.

