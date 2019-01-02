Nikki Haley Nukes UNESCO As US Leaves UN Agency

Outgoing United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley let loose on a UN agency which many now see as a organization that has outlived its usefulness.

UNESCO is among the most corrupt and politically biased UN agencies. Today the U.S. withdrawal from this cesspool became official. #USStrong❤️???????? — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) January 2, 2019

The Trump administration notified the UN that it would be leaving the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization in 2017. Shortly thereafter, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that his country would follow the U.S. lead and likewise leave UNESCO.

In addition to criticism that it squanders money with little or no oversight, UNESCO has demonstrated a profound bias against Israel. As Fox News notes, the organization has condemned Israel for occupying East Jerusalem and renamed Israeli historic sites as Palestinian ones — not to mention welcoming Palestine as a member of the organization in 2011. (RELATED: Haley Demands UN Punish Outrageous Heckling Of Cuban Political Prisoners)

Israeli UN envoy Danny Danon reminded people of that legacy Tuesday when he reiterated that the United States “will not be a member of an organization whose goal is to deliberately act against us, and that has become a tool manipulated by Israel’s enemies.”

He told the Jerusalem Post that “UNESCO is a body that continually rewrites history, including by erasing the Jewish connection to Jerusalem.” (RELATED: UNESCO Steals Jewish Holy Site; Gives It To Islam)

The departure of the U.S. and Israel from UNESCO comes as no surprise and will not shake the faith of those who continue to support the international body. Nor will it affect UNESCO’s budget since both the U.S. and Israel stopped financially supporting the organization in protest over Palestinian membership.

The UN as a whole is approaching bankruptcy, with 81 nations owing it close to a billion dollars.

Follow David on Twitter